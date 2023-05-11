Software Developer – Outsystems at SMEC South Africa – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

REPORTS TO

Digital lead or any other person appointed to supervise him/her from time to time.

PRIMARY POSITION PURPOSE

We are seeking a Software Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software development and preferably experience with the Out Systems platform. The positions’ location would be Cape Town or Pretoria.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop, test, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code in Azure DevOps;

Collaborate with other developers, stakeholders, and end users to define and implement new features;

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to development best practices;

Keep up-to-date with new development trends and technologies;

Design, implement, and maintain software documentation;

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing systems;

Collaborate with other teams and stakeholders to develop new features and products;

Participate in the agile development process and work with project managers to deliver projects on time;

Familiar with Agile methodology and able to work in an agile environment.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Work independently as well as part of a team;

Alignment with company vision, goals, and values;

Demonstrated understanding of object-oriented programming;

Familiarity and proficiency in database knowledge and understanding, including MSSQL

RECOMMENDED QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field;

Minimum of 3 years of experience in software development;

Preferable knowledge of Out Systems platform and its development tools;

Strong experience with web development technologies such as HTML and CSS;

Solid foundation in programming languages, including .NET, Java, JavaScript, and SQL;

Experience with web development technologies like HTML, CSS, and responsive design;

creation and consumption of REST APIs, which allow applications to communicate with external services and systems;

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work in a team environment;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Motivated and highly driven

Committed to collaborative problem-solving, sophisticated design, and quality product delivery

Visionary and self-starter with a view to seeing business process optimisation and development/streamlining.

Desired Skills:

NET

Javascript

HTML

SQL

CSS

MSSQL

Outsystems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SMEC South Africa is part of the SMEC Group and joined forces with Surbana Jurong to provide global engineering and consultancy expertise in urban, infrastructure, and management advisory services. Our new partnership has created a talent pool of 16,500 dedicated people working across a network of 120 offices in 40 countries.

SMEC employs passionate and innovative people who are driven to deliver exceptional outcomes and who want to feel valued in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

We are committed to developing our people. We encourage them to see things differently, to be creative, to push boundaries, and to work on a broad range of projects that help build a better future.

Consistently recognized for technical excellence and design innovation, SMEC continues to receive industry awards and accolades from around the world. Engineering News-Record (ENR) currently ranks SMEC in the top 24 of the ‘2021 Top 225 International Design Firms’.

Learn more/Apply for this position