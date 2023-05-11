Software Developer (Web Developer – Angular) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Software Developer / Web Developer (Angular) to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Looking for web application developer competent in Angular with a good understanding AngularJS. Should have a good understanding of the Agile methodology. The candidate will be involved in all aspects of planning, design, development, testing and deployment for applications developed. This role requires a self-starter who can work with minimum supervision and collaborates well with the rest of the team and other squads that the team interacts with.

Troubleshooting and Debugging

Good understanding of API architecture and related protocols and their security requirements

Good understand of requirements and a good working relationship with BA’s, Designers, Engineering Leads and Testers

Contribute and participate in all squad ceremonies

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree / BSc degree or other related field

5 years experience as a Web Developer / Angular Developer

Extensive software development experience in Typescript, JavaScript, CSS

Strong technical understanding of the Angular framework

Experience with collaboration tools, Jira, Confluence etc

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Angular

AngularJS

JavaScript

