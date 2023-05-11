Solution Architect II

Our client is searching for a Solutions Architect.

To define, develop and maintain the domain architectures and designs for specific business functional/technical areas and provide high-level road maps for the implementation of the solutions, aligning to a common technical direction ensuring accomplishment of the road maps.

To guide architects delivering on projects/initiatives within focus area (domain) and provide thought leadership throughout the programme.

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Architecture Certification; CISSP Information Systems Security Architecture

Professional (CISSIP-ISSAP); ITIL Master certification

Experience Required:

5-7 years experience in Technology Partnering Service Management

8-10 years Engineering (includes Cloud and Resilience)

8-10 years Information Systems Architecture

Technology Architecture

Manage technology complexities and conflicts relevant to the domain/segment architectures and manage deviation and exceptions of domain/segment architectures and or solutions that vary from the reference architectures, client segments and domain architectures and/or architecture principles

Coordinate activities across areas and domains to facilitate and deliver relevant artifacts in achievement of relevant domain/segment architectures. Investigate, research and deliver relevant domain/segment artefacts

Produce and validate transitional architectures aligned to the target architectures ensuring the formulated architectures and / or solutions are aligned and at the appropriate level (conceptual, logical and or physical).

Develop, produce and validate domain/segment architecture patterns to be consumed in Client Solution, Client Segment or Domain Architectures

Investigate and research the problem statement or programme needs and produce and deliver relevant solution artefacts

Produce and contribute to target solutions and manage architectural runway and backlogs for the programme’s overall solution intent

Perform architectural assessments of new and proposed technologies, solutions, products and services as well as concepts (concepts / proof of technology) for possible adoption by the organisation

Document, advise on and validate proof points or success criteria for assessments and or proof of concepts / technology and create position papers or assessment reports for technology, assessments, technology evaluation, or solutions

Assess and articulate proof of concept / technology findings and impacts to strategy and target architectures to relevant stakeholders.

Conform with the approved Enterprise Architecture Governance Framework and Decision Model, as well as with architecture governance body and personal individual Architect mandates

Analyse complex business problems and needs involving multiple applications, platforms and database interactions and recommend technology solutions

Create and validate domain/segment architectures and solutions by collaborating with key stakeholders, peers and/ or feature teams, aligned to reference architectures and client segment and domain architectures, patterns and roadmaps

Developing Expertise

Developing Expertise is about individuals being open to learning as well as maintaining an efficient rate at which they learn. Furthermore, aims to develop relevant expertise can apply productively in service of their organisation’s goals.

Developing Strategies

This competency includes facets of behavior such as being visionary and establishing effective plans that take into consideration long-term aspects. This competency also includes the need for individuals to focus on identifying trends.

Embracing Change

This competency, in the context of organisations is concerned with the extent to which individuals accept challenges and change as well as the extent to which individuals cope well with uncertainty.

Accepting change and coping with uncertainty can enhance one’s ability to adapt effectively to changing circumstances, which is an ability of increasing importance in an ever more dynamic business environment

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position