Solutions Architect

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

Let me tell you a bit about yourself.

You are a tech-savvy individual who understands the importance of staying ahead of the game when it comes to technology. You know that devops culture is the key to solving problems at scale, and you have a passion for innovation and love to explore new skills and techniques in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. If this sounds like you or the person you want to be, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

We are looking for a Solutions Architect to join a product team at Capitec Bank the largest retail bank in South Africa. At Capitec, we pride ourselves in having a tangible client-first culture that attracts 200,000 new clients every month. As a Solutions Architect, you will be responsible for the success of a [Email Address Removed] will have full autonomy over your application, acting as the apex technical leader for your product. The scale and growth of the client base means that you get to solve complex problems at scale.

You will bring deep technical knowledge of at least one programming paradigm, preferably object-oriented or functional programming, and be comfortable working with languages like C#, Java, JavaScript, or Python. Additionally, you will have experience with both relational and non-relational databases, as well as AWS cloud skills. You will have the opportunity to learn and work with domain-driven design, event-driven architecture, and Kubernetes. You will be a problem solver at heart, with the ability to think critically and creatively to find innovative solutions.

At Capitec you will have the opportunity to explore new skills and technologies, while working with a team of dedicated professionals in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

If you are passionate about technology and have a desire to make a real impact, we would love to hear from you!

Experience

* 10+ years’ experience in IT Delivery, including a minimum of 2+ years’ experience in architecture

* 4+ years’ experience in solution design

* 4+ years’ experience as a Solutions Architect

* Financial Services experience

Experience must be in designing end-to-end and full stack

End-to-end – able to design solution, which includes all components, ensuring that all end users are services correctly in production

Full stack – able to design for each component within the solution addressing the functional (application), non-functional (platform) and infrastructure and cloud services

Qualifications / Certifications

Minimum:

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Ideal:

* A relevant post graduate degree

* AWS Solutions Architect Associate and/or Professional Certification

Knowledge

Minimum:

* System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

* Systems analysis and design

* Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)

* A solid understanding of modern software development environments

* Component-based and Service-oriented Architecture

* Designing and delivering resilient solutions

* Policies, standards, patterns, and best practices

* Financial Services solutions environment

Ideal:

Solid understanding of:

* Banking business model

* Business process modelling

* Business analysis

* Cloud architectures

* Big data

* DevOps development culture and principles

* Various development technologies (preferably Cobol, Java, .NET, JavaScript, and Python ecosystems)

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)

* Negotiation skills

* Problem solving skills

* Analytical Skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Solution Design

Application Architecture

Cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position