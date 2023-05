SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An Opportunity exists for a 12 Month Contract for an SQL Developer.

The positiion is Hybrid with 2 days in the office. Our Client is preferably seeking someone with Life Insurnace or Reinsurance experience but this is advantageous and not a requirement.

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

SQL Development

SSRS

SSAS

SSIS

Advanced Excel

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

OUr Client is in the Life Insurance and Reinsurance Industry.

