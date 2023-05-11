Support Engineer – First Line at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is the leading provider of CRM and Contact Centre solutions in Southern Africa, implementing some of the most advanced technology within the industry to an exciting customer base. They are seeking to appoint a First Line Support Engineer to perform a key role in assisting their customers with all their product support queries ranging from user assistance and configuration changes to troubleshooting and incident management. Candidates must have excellent customer service skills and applied experience configuring and supporting CRM systems, a tertiary technical qualification and any qualification or certification in software coding, databases will be beneficial.

DUTIES:

Provide excellent customer service by developing and maintaining a habit of delivering more than expected, demonstrating accountability through action, and treating everyone with courtesy and care.

Remain updated with Standard Operating Procedures and ensure that these are always adhered to.

Provide 1st line user support to customers for tickets logged and assigned on the company’s CRM Ticketing System for all IMAC (Incidents, Moves, Additions, Changes).

Ensure that issues are resolved in a timely manner to meet defined SLA targets.

Own and drive ticket resolution for all assigned tickets including information gathering, troubleshooting, feedback, and updates to customers.

Escalation to 2nd tier where required according to escalation guidelines.

Perform basic builds/moves/additions and change requests from time to time when appointed resources for this role are not available.

Remain constantly up to date and fully conversant with the 1Stream suite of technologies to provide world-class service to fulfil this role.

Provide 1st line product support both during and after standard working hours according to the published Standby Roster.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience:

Minimum 2 years’ experience providing end user support to customers for CRM applications such as Freshdesk, Zendesk, Odoo, Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, MS Dynamics etc.

Good understanding of call centre environments and equipment essential.

Good understanding of basic PC and network routing & troubleshooting essential.

Experience working with Odoo and Python coding beneficial.

Experience working with databases and data models beneficial.

Qualifications:

Matric certificate

A tertiary technical qualification.

Any qualification or certification in software coding, databases will be beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate about customer service.

Attention to detail.

Logical, analytical and a troubleshooting mindset.

Proactive mindset.

Self-Confident and go-getter attitude.

Resilient.

Committed to self-development.

COMMENTS:

