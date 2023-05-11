Support Engineer (Printer Technologies) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for providing high-quality technical support to both technical and non-technical end users while supporting a wide range of printer technologies predominantly HP ensuring equipment is running at optimum as the next Support Engineer sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. You will also be expected assist with installs, maintenance, ordering of parts and configurations and be required to travel between customer’s sites and provide support to other areas of the business where required. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, an IT related Degree/Diploma with relevant HP Service qualification & 3-5 years’ industry work experience including troubleshooting, networking, IP configuration & multifunctional printer break fix experience.

DUTIES:

Manage and resolve assigned calls within SLA requirement.

Diagnose and resolve technical issues.

Ordering of parts.

Administrative functions, which include closing of calls, job cards, capturing of travel and other reports.

Servicing multi-functional printing devices through both phone and hands-on support.

Maintain service qualifications and achieve all KPIs.

Provide remote support where applicable (Hardware and Software related).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12.

IT related tertiary qualification (Degree or Diploma).

Relevant HP Service qualifications.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3-5 years industry working experience troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance of printers.

Understanding of basic networking and IP configuration.

Experience with 3rd party software.

Ability to lift and move heavy equipment.

Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook).

Own reliable transport and valid driver’s license.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong work ethic and good communication skills.

Highly skilled and proficient.

Ability to work independently.

Ability to prioritize tasks efficiently and effectively.

Must be highly organised.

Good written and verbal communication

Solid organisational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

Critical thinking and problem solving.

Time Management skills with ability to meet deadlines.

Must be able to work in a team.

Adaptability.

Able to tolerate stress.

