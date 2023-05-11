Systems Administrator at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Include management and leadership responsibilities for work team leaders

• Support all server infrastructure and applications for the different server environments.

• Support cloud platforms including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft mobility and security stack, and Microsoft hosted infrastructure and application platforms.

• Assist in the design, build and deployment of Microsoft cloud security solutions.

• Research and recommend, enhancements to the security posture of the operational environment, based on leading industry practices.

• Implement security controls and threat protection, manage identity and access, and protect data, applications, and networks using Microsoft Cloud Security tools.

• Provide second- and third-line technical support to IT staff and service desk.

• Perform application deployment, service upgrades and patch management for all environments.

• Monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment and general operations within the FIC

• Support and maintain the Business continuity and recovery environments

• Create clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes.

• Comply with all relevant policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines

• Contribute and complete IT Operational projects as needed

• Document issues & track progress in ticketing system

• Maintain system performance by performing system monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning

• Daily service availability monitoring for availability and performance monitoring

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

• ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 5_ or equivalent qualification

• Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure, supporting enterprisescale security solutions.

• Min 2 years’ experience in supporting Microsoft 365 and related services.

• Any two of the following Microsoft Certified Certifications or related certifications (Microsoft Associate Level) are required:

o Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator

o Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator

o Microsoft Certified: Enterprise Administrator

o Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals

o Microsoft Certified: Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate

o ITIL Foundation

• Excellent understanding of Intune and all security blades, including Defender, Threat Protection and latest Microsoft E5 Security Product set

Learn more/Apply for this position