Systems Analyst(Business Intelligence & Data Integration) – Remote

Job Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

Qualification and Experience

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum 3+ Years’ experience Business Intelligence Development

5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

The Job Requirements

Experience with Business Intelligence platform development (Qlik)

Experience using SAP S/4 Hana

Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing

Experience with data modelling and databases such as SQL, Oracle, and PostgreSQL.

Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarCube, Jenkins)

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Knowledge of supply chain processes would be advantageous

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

Willingness to work a 3 shift model

Ability to speak German advantageous

Outputs:

Develop and support of Business Intelligence reports as required by business partners.

Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.

Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for Mercedes-Benz globally

Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members

Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation and documentation

Implementing Qlik Sense dashboards for business users

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and Centre of Competence (CoC)

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

GitHub

Jira

QlikView

REST API

SAP Business Intelligence (BI)

SAP HANA

