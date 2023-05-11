Technical Support Specialist (Networks) – Gauteng Pretoria

We are searching for a Technical Support Specialist for Networks Performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability, and serviceability with minimal interruption.

Network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software, and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without the disturbing function of other systems.

Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution

Qualification Required:

Matric

Valid CCNA or JNCIA or higher

Fortinet NSE4 advantage

Minimum 2+ years of hands-on experience in network device configuration and troubleshooting

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or related discipline

Experience Required:

Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model

Understanding of networking protocols and standards (link aggregation protocols, spanning tree (STP, RSTP, MSTP) Routing Protocols (RIP, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, IS-IS), Access Control List (ACL), Network Address Translation (NAT) and WLAN)

Experience working on switches, routers, firewalls, and wireless devices (WLAN)

Troubleshooting skills.

Have experience working with one of the following vendors: Juniper, Fortinet, Cisco, and Aruba

Duties/Responsibilities:

Configuration of functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

Configure and install software, servers, routers, and other network devices.

Monitor the network to ensure optimum performance, reliability, and availability.

Create, oversee, and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery)

Contribute to the technology lifecycle roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption risk, technology refresh, migration retirement strategies.

Maintain complete technical documentation.

Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability)

Able to work independently.

Good communication skills

Own vehicle

Work environment:

Data centre, Office, and outdoor environments.

Physical demands:

Rack and stack of hardware equipment.

Mounting of Wireless Access Points.

Travel:

To client sites.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

