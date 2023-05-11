Telecom BSS Business Analyst at Tata Consultancy Services – Gauteng Illovo

Language: Fluency in English & French Mandatory

Must have skills:

Experience in Telecom Business Requirement Analysis and Techniques, Requirement Breakdown, Functional and Non-Functional Requirements.

Domain and functional knowledge on Telecom BSS.

Sound knowledge in preparing the Business Requirement Document, Functional Requirement Document, User stories, Business Process Models

Excellent knowledge in Waterfall, Agile methodology and ITIL process.

Good to have skills:

Strong knowledge of Requirements methodology (planning, elicitation, documentation) – Agile frameworks

Good knowledge in Java/J2EE tech, JSP, Servlet, SQL, PL/SQL, Unix shell script, REST, SOAP.

Self-Driven having good communication, Presentation, and Interpersonal skills with excellent analytical ability & problem-solving capability. Excellent in managing teams across different geo locations.

Knowledge on Order Management systems, Billing systems, CRM systems.

Desired Skills:

order Management

Java

SOAP

REST

Agile

Waterfall

J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

Privacy Notice:

[URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position