Test and Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading provider of cloud CRM and Contact Centre solutions in Southern Africa is looking for a skilled software test and support engineer to join their Professional Services team. As a software test engineer, you will be responsible for evaluating software functions and designing test protocols to ensure that products work as intended. You will also be responsible for completing all testing procedures, identifying failures, suggesting changes, and preparing test reports for build engineers and solution specialists. For this role you will need to have a Bachelor’s degree in computer science or similar field and a Test Engineering certification.

DUTIES:

Meeting with Solution Specialists and Developers to discuss software specifications.

Using the software as intended to analyse its functional properties.

Designing manual test procedures to evaluate the software product.

Finalizing and documenting testing procedures.

Completing final tests and creating test reports.

Presenting test reports and suggesting software fixes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or similar field.

Test Engineering certification.

Proven work experience as a software test engineer.

Experience working with popular operating systems including Windows and Linux (advantageous)

Ability to collate data and compile test reports.

Excellent software troubleshooting skills.

Ability to design and write complex software testing procedures.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed]

OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Test

and

Support

Learn more/Apply for this position