UX Designer (Freelance Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

A young and vibrant Digital Innovation and Business Application Solutions company based in Joburg seeks a highly talented UX Designer to fill a 6-12 Month Freelance Contract role. You will be responsible for delivering exceptional user experiences including web and native mobile products. You will require a minimum of 3 years’ work experience with both UX/UI design for web and mobile and Wire-framing and Prototyping skills including Balsamiq, Sketch, and InVision. Please note the first 3 months will be based onsite. All applicants will be expected to provide a portfolio of work.

DUTIES:

Ownership of wireframing, designing and developing user interface designs for web and native mobile products.

Ensure a consistent look and feel across all platforms, with platform-specific enhancements to adhere to platform best practice.

Maintain and enhance the visual assets and style guides used across all platforms.

Collaborate with Product Owner and business stakeholders to define, design and deliver new user experiences.

Work closely with the Development team to ensure successful execution of the UI designs and adhere to the specified guidelines.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years’ work experience in a combination of UX/UI design for web and mobile. (e-commerce and mobile focused experience preferred).

Proven experience in wire-framing and high-fidelity prototyping (Balsamiq, Sketch, and InVision preferred).

Be up-to-date with UX principles, graphic design standards and trends for both mobile and web platforms.

Please include your portfolio in your application to show recent innovative designs and flows.

Advantageous –

Experience in HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

A relevant qualification in Design or equivalent industry experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Comfortable to work in a fast-paced environment where timelines and requirements may change.

Good at problem-solving and simplifying complex processes, and the ability to translate verbal ideas into concepts and designs that demonstrates the user experience.

Able to present the rationale for design decisions.

Excellent verbal, written and presentation skills to communicate concepts clearly to different audiences (including user testing and stakeholders).

