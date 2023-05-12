Application Engineer – Centurion – R 40 000 CTC
JOB DESCRIPTION: SLURRY PUMP APPLICATION ENGINEER
Do you like working on dynamic projects all over Africa, possibly all over the world? Are you interested in applying
your skills, talents, and education to work at a company that is dynamic, disruptive and has earned an enviable
reputation for simple, dependable value? Do you want to be part of a team that will inspire you and offer you
opportunities to learn and grow?
If you said yes to these questions, then read on to learn more
The Role
- As Application Engineer you will be exposed to all aspects of the business and our customers’ operations. The role includes the following functions:
- Application Engineering including pump sizing and selection, pump materials selection, , etc.
- Tender pack preparation
- Project planning and control
- Project documentation including compilation of data books per customer requirements
- Application site surveys, fault finding, problem solving and reporting
- Establishment and promotion of QA/QC, and Health, Safety and Environmental policies and procedures
- Leading product development projects
- In-house 3D CAD drafting (STEP files, GA Drawings, etc) and liaison with contract draftsmen
- Development of technical sales collateral (GA Drawings, Sectional Assembly Drawings, Parts Lists, Technical Artwork, etc.)
- Assist sales team and customers on technical matters
- In-house and customer training on technical matters
- Any other related activity as may be legally and reasonably be expected by management
Qualifications and Experience
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Completed Degree or Diploma in Engineering (Process, Mechanical, Metallurgical or Mining)
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in related Mining or Engineering Field with at least 1 year Slurry Pump Experience
- Advanced computer literacy including Excel and Solid Works is essential
- Good interpersonal and negotiation skills with the ability to present to large audiences are also required
- Good technical, sales and market knowledge advantageous
- An existing customer network in the South African mining industry would be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Application Engineer
- Mechanical Engineering
- slurry pump
- solid works