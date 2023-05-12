Application Engineer

Application Engineer – Centurion – R 40 000 CTC

JOB DESCRIPTION: SLURRY PUMP APPLICATION ENGINEER

Do you like working on dynamic projects all over Africa, possibly all over the world? Are you interested in applying

your skills, talents, and education to work at a company that is dynamic, disruptive and has earned an enviable

reputation for simple, dependable value? Do you want to be part of a team that will inspire you and offer you

opportunities to learn and grow?

If you said yes to these questions, then read on to learn more

The Role

As Application Engineer you will be exposed to all aspects of the business and our customers’ operations. The role includes the following functions:

Application Engineering including pump sizing and selection, pump materials selection, , etc.

Tender pack preparation

Project planning and control

Project documentation including compilation of data books per customer requirements

Application site surveys, fault finding, problem solving and reporting

Establishment and promotion of QA/QC, and Health, Safety and Environmental policies and procedures

Leading product development projects

In-house 3D CAD drafting (STEP files, GA Drawings, etc) and liaison with contract draftsmen

Development of technical sales collateral (GA Drawings, Sectional Assembly Drawings, Parts Lists, Technical Artwork, etc.)

Assist sales team and customers on technical matters

In-house and customer training on technical matters

Any other related activity as may be legally and reasonably be expected by management

Qualifications and Experience

Matric (Grade 12)

Completed Degree or Diploma in Engineering (Process, Mechanical, Metallurgical or Mining)

Minimum 2 years’ experience in related Mining or Engineering Field with at least 1 year Slurry Pump Experience

Advanced computer literacy including Excel and Solid Works is essential

Good interpersonal and negotiation skills with the ability to present to large audiences are also required

Good technical, sales and market knowledge advantageous

An existing customer network in the South African mining industry would be beneficial

