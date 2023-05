Business Analyst at NCS

Are you a contractactor looking for new opportunities, we have just the job for you. We are currently looking for a Business Analyst with Financial servives experience for a 6 month contract -Extended based on perfomance and delivery.

Required:

Matric / Grade 12 essential

3 Year Degree / Diploma in Information Technology / Business Analysis

Agile Methodologies

5 years business analysis / systems analysis experience preferably in a highly complex development environment essential

Experience in Financial services a must

Please provide your contact details ASAP if you are in the market or can refer someone.

Desired Skills:

Agile

System Analysis

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

