Business Analyst (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a premier provider of wealth management services, dedicated to empowering their customers to build an investment portfolio that aligns with their financial aspirations. Utilising cutting-edge technology, they offer direct investment opportunities through their user-friendly online platform. Their team of experts is committed to delivering valuable, tailored advice, backed by rigorous research, to meet the unique needs, circumstances and preferences of each customer. Additionally, our client is a leader in fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, ensuring that their workforce reflects the communities they serve.

Role Responsibilities:

Develop business requirements, process, functional, and technical specifications.

Create system integration specifications at the data level.

Analyse and test systems for investigations, changes, and upgrades.

Collaborate with in-house and third-party technical resources to develop and implement business applications.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant IT or related degree (e.g., financial or engineering).

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Business/Systems Analysis.

Strong grasp of relational databases and data analysis.

Experience in system and data-focused environments.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Systems Analysis

Agile

