Business Analyst (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Business Analyst (Senior) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a premier provider of wealth management services, dedicated to empowering their customers to build an investment portfolio that aligns with their financial aspirations. Utilising cutting-edge technology, they offer direct investment opportunities through their user-friendly online platform. Their team of experts is committed to delivering valuable, tailored advice, backed by rigorous research, to meet the unique needs, circumstances and preferences of each customer. Additionally, our client is a leader in fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, ensuring that their workforce reflects the communities they serve.

Design business solutions for processes and systems.

Develop business, functional, and technical specifications.

Analyse and test systems for investigations and changes.

Plan and implement enhancements with vendors and technical resources.

Continuously improve processes and systems independently of larger projects.

Manage stakeholders effectively.

Mentor junior team members.

Maintain a strategic view on projects and systems.

Tertiary qualification related to Business Analysis or a related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience working as a Business Analyst

Demonstrated history of successfully delivering projects

Strong proficiency in analysing data and working with relational databases.

Business Analysis

Systems Analysis

Data Analysis

