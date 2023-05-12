Business Intelligence Consultant – Gauteng Bryanston

The Position:

We’re looking for a Junior Business Intelligence Consultant to be office based in Bryanston offering a hybrid working model. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month set to commence with intake for June 2023.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV as well as Statement of Results to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Development knowledge will be contacted.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Requirements:

Complete Matric

Completed Degree – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science / BCom Informatics / Information Systems / Analytics / Business Intelligence)

Completed further studies in Business Analytics – highly beneficial

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license

ITC, Criminal checks and Qualification checks will be conducted on the successful candidate.

Responsibilities:

Knowledge and understanding of SDLC (software development lifecycle)

Knowledge and understanding of Team Foundation Server (TFS)

Knowledge and understanding of all areas of the KIT system. Including but, not limited to:

o Underwriting

o Claims

o Financials

o Utilities

o Cash Allocations

Sufficient insurance knowledge to enable the employee to communicate effectively with clients and translate their business needs and implement solutions

Junior BI’s should be able to assist senior business intelligence developers with their day-to-day responsibilities which include remote first line support on:

o Business intelligence Dashboards

o Reporting

Assessing change- and fault requests that are logged

Creating new report designs

Doing development changes related to new requirements

Doing development changes related to fault reports within the Data warehouse solution

Be able to work with financial transactions and large amounts of data

Be able to balance financial data

Be Proficient in Microsoft’s SQL technologies

Be Proficient in Microsoft Excel

Knowledge on Microsoft’s Integration services

Knowledge on Microsoft’s Analysis services

Ability to interrogate and understand existing code

Ability to effectively perform testing on work performed (either own work or the work of a peer)

Ability to participate in meetings where work distribution as well as brainstorming problems and any pressing issues concerning the company’s software is discussed

Ability to implement, develop or maintain the software in a reasonable time frame, and ensure that it does not compromise the integrity or stability of the software

Ability to Implement new system reports and maintenance of current system reports

Note:

Academic Transcripts to accompany CV applications

Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Data warehouse

SDLC

Insurance

Data

Dashboards

Reports

Business Intelligence

SQL

MS Excel

Data Sets

Analysis

Business Intelligence Tools

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

