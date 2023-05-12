Desktop Engineer I – Internship – Western Cape Cape Town

We are searching for a Desktop Engineer Intern to join our team on 12 months contract at Cape Town.

Qualification Required:

National Senior Certificate

A+ N+

Ability to learn quickly

Self manage

Investigative skill to solve problems on your own

Preferred Qualification:

MCSE

Hardware Certifications is advantageous

Mobility Support qualification

ITIL

Experience Required:

Any IT Experience in a Microsoft environment

Duties/Responsibilities:

Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)

General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment

Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users

Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives

Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives

Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services

Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality

Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

Work environment:

Working onsite at the client with Snr Desktop Engineer

Physical demands:

Assist with moving of IT equipment

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position