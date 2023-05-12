Desktop Engineer I – Internship

May 12, 2023

We are searching for a Desktop Engineer Intern to join our team on 12 months contract at Cape Town.

Qualification Required:

  • National Senior Certificate

  • A+ N+

  • Ability to learn quickly

  • Self manage

  • Investigative skill to solve problems on your own

Preferred Qualification:

  • MCSE

  • Hardware Certifications is advantageous

  • Mobility Support qualification

  • ITIL

Experience Required:

  • Any IT Experience in a Microsoft environment

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)

  • General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment

  • Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users

  • Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives

  • Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

  • Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives

  • Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services

  • Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality

  • Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

  • Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

Work environment:

  • Working onsite at the client with Snr Desktop Engineer

Physical demands:

  • Assist with moving of IT equipment

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position