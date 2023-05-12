Desktop Engineer I – Internship

We are searching for a Desktop Engineer Intern to join our team on 12 months contract at Cape Town.
Qualification Required:
- National Senior Certificate
- A+ N+
- Ability to learn quickly
- Self manage
- Investigative skill to solve problems on your own
Preferred Qualification:
- MCSE
- Hardware Certifications is advantageous
- Mobility Support qualification
- ITIL
Experience Required:
- Any IT Experience in a Microsoft environment
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)
- General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment
- Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users
- Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives
- Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support
- Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives
- Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services
- Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality
- Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines
- Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests
Work environment:
- Working onsite at the client with Snr Desktop Engineer
Physical demands:
- Assist with moving of IT equipment
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML