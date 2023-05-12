Embedded Software Engineer

New vacancy available for an Electronic / Computer Engineer in Centurion.

Requirements:

Minimum a Bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering or Computer Engineering

1 to 6 years of industry experience in electronic hardware development and/or embedded software development.

Experience in C programming.

Additional experience that will be beneficial but is not mandatory: Python, C#, DO-178

South African citizenship essential for security clearance.

Attributes:

Desire to develop electronic products.

Systematic and analytical approach to problem solving.

Self-driven and self-organizing with strong time management skills.

Attention to detail.

Good communication skills (both verbal and written).

Ability to work within a collaborative team.

Our client develops and produces a wide range of secure information and communication products for both local and global markets. They have a strong technical design and development team that consists of more than 30 engineers and computer scientists. They take pride in their ability to mentor and develop young engineers and computer scientists for them to excel in their careers.

