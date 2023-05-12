Firmware Engineer – Remote. Junior, Intermediate and Senior – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

As Embedded Firmware Engineer you will work in a close-knit team to deliver new secure applications for a variety of product variants. You will get to work in a fast-paced, cutting-edge environment with a group of highly skilled and enthusiastic engineers. You will be responsible for design and development of new applications, enhancing existing applications, solving problems, and resolving defects. The Engineer will review requirements, develop the architecture and design of features (including the relevant documentation), develop application prototypes, participate in design and code reviews, and write code (including unit tests). The candidate must be able to become proficient on new task domains quickly, demonstrate technical excellence in his/her personal work as well as contribute to the team’s continued success by sharing technical knowledge. An ideal candidate should have open mind set, be flexible, focused on quality and open to switching to different projects. Their culture is characterized by short decision paths, clear targets and team spirit. They work in multinational environment so fluent English in speaking and writing is a must.

Responsibilities:

Design and implementation of new secure embedded firmware applications in C, C++, and other languages

Develop low level interfaces (GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI)

Develop in bare-metal, RTOS and embedded Linux environments

Consult with other engineers to evaluate interfaces between hardware & embedded solutions and operational & performance requirements of the overall system

Prepare, present, and participate in technical discussions and code reviews

Give and receive constructive criticism

Contribute to the continued development of processes to improve the efficiency and quality of development projects; assist in formulating standards and development practices to improve our development processes

Investigate and analyze reported defects to resolve them in a timely manner

Work in a Scaled Agile Framework

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree, or foreign equivalent, in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

+3 years of hands-on code development

Applied experience with C and C++ in an embedded Linux environment

Experience with bare-metal, RTOS and embedded Linux development

Familiarity with bug tracking tools (particularly Jira)

Working knowledge of source code management and configuration

General knowledge of test frameworks and automated build systems (e.g. Jenkins, NUnit, NAnt)

Ability to complete design related tasks on time with minimal supervision

Some exposure of development through the entire life-cycle including design, architecture, and implementation

Ability to write safe and performant code

Analytical, planning, problem solving and decision-making skills

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Comfortable working with in-circuit emulators, GNU toolchains, gdb and cmake

