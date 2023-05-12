Intermediate Java Developer – Western Cape Somerset West NU

Hybrid Position.
Requirements:
- A strong knowledge of Java essential
- Experience in JavaScript or Typescript is preferred.
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow/provide mentorship.
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
- Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably Git)
Experience of the following technologies:
- Java EE (J2EE) server-side technologies
- Java 8 and above (Java 17 – preferable)
- JPA /Hibernate
- Experience with an application server/container (Karaf – preferable)
- Build i.e., Maven, GIT, Jenkins)
- SQL and experience with a relational database (Apache Derby)
- ReactJS
- Bootstrap, CSS3, HTML5
- REST/SOAP
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- Java Development
- Spring Framework
- Hibernate
- Java technology
- J2EE
- Java
- Maven
- Jenkins
- GIT
- Apache Derby
- SQL
- Mysql
- REST
- SOAP
- IBM Websphere
- JAXB
- XML
- JMS
- JEE
- Spring
- Javascript
- Python
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Our client is a Global Technology Solutions Provider that solely focuses on the Customs and Border Management business sphere.