Duties and Responsibilities:
- To assist in setting up new users and giving them access to the intranet
- Ensure printers and employee laptops are functional
- Assist in maintaining the file servers
- Assist in operating the firewall for the organization
- Assist in monitoring the internet connection for security risks
- Assist in employing the latest security protocols
- Assist in monitoring the local area network (LAN) for threats or errors
- IT Support to ensure that employees have secure and efficient computer systems to fulfill their daily job responsibilities
- Carrying ad- hoc activities as requested by Management/ Employer
Requirements:
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, BComm Informatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred
- Prior IT support experience an added advantage
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills
- Help Desk Support
- Install Software
- HelpDesk Experience
- Desktop Computers
- Attention to detail
- Time Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree