IT Support

May 12, 2023

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • To assist in setting up new users and giving them access to the intranet
  • Ensure printers and employee laptops are functional
  • Assist in maintaining the file servers
  • Assist in operating the firewall for the organization
  • Assist in monitoring the internet connection for security risks
  • Assist in employing the latest security protocols
  • Assist in monitoring the local area network (LAN) for threats or errors
  • IT Support to ensure that employees have secure and efficient computer systems to fulfill their daily job responsibilities
  • Carrying ad- hoc activities as requested by Management/ Employer

Requirements:

  • Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, BComm Informatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred
  • Prior IT support experience an added advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Skills
  • Help Desk Support
  • Install Software
  • HelpDesk Experience
  • Desktop Computers
  • Attention to detail
  • Time Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

