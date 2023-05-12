IT Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

This established, global player manufactures equipment and solutions for the mining industry. They offer an innovative environment and a supportive culture, with great opportunities for growth and development.

We are looking for a qualified IT Technician that will install and maintain computer systems and networks aiming for the highest functionality. You will also “train” users of the systems to make appropriate and safe usage of the IT infrastructure.

Responsibilities

Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.)

Check computer hardware (HDD, mouses, keyboards etc.) to ensure functionality.

Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications.

Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance.

Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems.

Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment.

Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance.

Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)

Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule.

Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders.

You will need to have an IT qualification and experience as an IT Technician. It is essential that you have a thorough knowledge of computer software and hardware and a variety of internet applications, networks and operating systems. The ideal candidate will also have great troubleshooting abilities and attention to detail.

Our client is an equal opportunity employer.

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Hardware

Information Technology (IT)

Networks

Software

Learn more/Apply for this position