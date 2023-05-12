Market Data Analyst (Investment Management)

About the role:

The Market Data Management is a global team which covers all aspects of managing information systems, suppliers, research and users across all our client’s offices. This role will be responsible for investment research administration and analysis, corporate insurance policy management, corporate subscription administration, market data management and research invoice allocations.

The role will provide unique exposure to their firm’s global functions, in particular the finance teams and the investment teams, as well as external vendors such as Bloomberg.

The role will primarily report to the Team Leader for Market Data & Research but also involves liaison with the team’s Global Market Data Manager, Technical Business Analyst and the Knowledge Centre.

Responsibilities:

Investment research: Conduct bi-annual research reviews Collaborate with investment capabilities regarding research requirements Identify and implement continuous tech enabled improvements to processes

Corporate insurance: Coordinate insurance policy management globally: Process insurance reviews and claims

Administrative support: Coordinate invoice allocation and input on the market data management system Assist the knowledge centre with subscription queries Liaise with the Technical Business Analyst on system related queries Assist with ad hoc initiatives as and when required



Requirements:

B. Bus Sci / B. Com in Information Systems, Data Analytics, Finance, Investments or any related degree

2 + years relevant working experience

An interest in learning about new technologies and ways of working

Knowledge of research management systems

Understanding of finance and or procurement processes

Desired Skills:

Data

Investment Analysis

Invoices

Procurement

Research

Testing

