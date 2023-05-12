.Net Developer at Kwena – Western Cape Brackenfell

Developer III (Microsoft .Net) – Contract – Cape Town

My client, a well-known in retailer, is looking for a Developer III (Microsoft.Net) to join their team in Brackenfell (Cape Town), for a 12 months contract.

The purpose of the role is to develop, modify and maintain applications developed for my clients’ electronic card applications (banking and electronic payment systems) according to agreed standards.

Ideal start date: as soon as possible.

Duties and responsibilities but not limited to:

Design and Develop Software in accordance with business requirement specifications:

Interfaces (Web services)

Back-end databases (SQL)

Front end client applications

Code, test and debug software:

Document code consistently throughout the development process by listing a description of the program, special instructions, and any changes made

Tests existing/new programs to ensure that logic and syntax are correct, and that program results are accurate

Write, edit, and debug existing/new programs for assigned projects, including necessary records and desired output

Coding is done according to defined standards

Variances documented accurately during testing phase

Debug software

Deploying application to live environment:

Finalize project

Deploy changes on UAT and QA environments for testing

Comply with standard change and release processes

Research and Development

Research and develop software in accordance with client requirements

Ongoing self-development and keeping abreast with market related innovations

Meeting client requirements

Aware of new technology and implement daily activities

Customer Service

To offer excellent customer service to all internal and external customers

To display a customer orientation

Timeous feedback to customers

Positive feedback from customers

Feedback to customers

Collaboration

The ability to work in conjunction with other internal and external parties towards the achievement of a common goal

Positive feedback from other parties

Timeous feedback to other parties

Qualifications and experience:

Essential experience:

3 Year IT Degree or Diploma

3-5 Years IT Software development experience

MS Office skills

3- 5 Years experience in application development using combinations of visual studio, SSIS (Server Integration Services), SSRS (Server Reporting Services), SQL, HTML, ASP.Net, C#.

Databases – Design/access/build

Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) processes

Database Analysis

3-5 Years ability to code software in accordance with published standards and best practise guidelines

Desirable experience:

Source control systems – e.g., TFS

Systems Analysis

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSRS

HTML

SDLC

SQL

ASP.NET

