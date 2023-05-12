New office bearers for WASPA

South Africa’s Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA) has elected its new board for 2023, introducing a number of new board members while still maintaining a level of continuity.

James McNab returns as chairman of WASPA, having served previously in 2017. He has been involved in the telecoms sector for over 20 years, specialising within the Interactive Media and Micropayments sector where he has held various senior positions across the globe. McNab is currently WASPA’s longest serving board member, having held a number of portfolios since 2013 – including Communications, Code of Conduct, Telco Affairs as well as Vice-Chair.

Michiel Huisamen, who has been part of the WASPA board since 2019 and headed up the Wholesale portfolio, will take over as Vice-Chair this year. Huisamen has been involved in the telecommunication sector since 2011 in various roles and with WASPA since 2014.

“2023 is a year of change for us,” says McNab. “With a number of tenures coming to end and new members joining the board, this allows us to relook our operations and improve our best practices. Additionally, given it is also our run up to our 20th year next year, it gives us an opportunity to bring in different viewpoints and take the exceptional work over the last few years and amplify it.”

As the industry, network operators and consumer consumption patterns continue to change, WASPA continues to have a significant role to play to ensure that there is not only growth for the industry, but that consumers are protected as the market evolves, he adds.

“Over the years WASPA has worked closely with the Networks to define consumer protection through the Code of Conduct rules. Because we are a self-regulatory body, the expertise that comes into WASPA are applicable both globally and locally and as such, we can focus our efforts on where it matters, for the betterment of the industry and the protection of consumers and businesses. We look forward to continuing to do so, with fresh ideas, innovation and consistency.”

The 2023 WASPA office bearers include James McNab (Chairperson), Michiel Huisamen (Vice-Chair & Wholesale Portfolio), Casper de Villiers (Treasurer and Finance Portfolio), Rory Anderson (Communications Portfolio), Lianda Holleman (Membership Portfolio), Sean Nieuwoudt (Code of Conduct Portfolio) and Nadia Visser (Telco Affairs Portfolio).