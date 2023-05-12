Programmer III (Mobile) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking to recruit a Programmer III (mobile) to design, build and maintain the next generation of mobile applications.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Degree or Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field with extensive, relevant, and demonstrable job-related experience in mobile application development – (essential)

Experience Required:

+6 years’ experience in a lead developer or similar role with specific exposure to mentoring and coaching a team of developers – (essential)

Diverse and progressive experience in general software development – (essential)

Exposure to and an understanding of corporate, retail, customer interfacing environment in a similar role (non-sector specific) – (essential)

Demonstrated and in-depth knowledge and skills in the following:

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle

Firm grasp of the JavaScript and TypeScript languages and it’s nuances, including ES6+ syntax

Knowledge of functional and object-oriented programming

Ability to write well-documented, clean JavaScript/TypeScript code

Rock solid at working with third-party dependencies and debugging dependency conflicts

Familiarity with native build tools, like XCode, Gradle, Android Studio

Ability to write native code for specific platforms

Experience with offline storage, threading and performance tuning

understanding of REST APIs, the document request model and offline storage

Experience with automated testing suites like Jest or Mocha

Familiarity with CI/CD, git workflows and ways of working

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Design, build and maintain the next generation of mobile applications.

Architect highly complex applications to allow for complex implementations where collaboration with 3rd parties is required.

Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability. Execute the set up and maintenance of the technical infrastructure.

Build pixel-perfect, buttery smooth UIs across both mobile platforms.

Leverage native APIs for deep integrations with both platforms.

Diagnose and fix bugs and performance bottlenecks for performance that feels native.

Reach out to the open-source community to encourage and help implement mission-critical software fixes – (React Native moves fast and often breaks things).

Work within the frameworks of Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

12 months contract

Location based – Brackenfell, Cape Town

Onsite working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

