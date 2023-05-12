Programmer III (Mobile) – Western Cape Cape Town

May 12, 2023

We are looking to recruit a Programmer III (mobile) to design, build and maintain the next generation of mobile applications.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • Degree or Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field with extensive, relevant, and demonstrable job-related experience in mobile application development – (essential)

Experience Required:

  • +6 years’ experience in a lead developer or similar role with specific exposure to mentoring and coaching a team of developers – (essential)

  • Diverse and progressive experience in general software development – (essential)

  • Exposure to and an understanding of corporate, retail, customer interfacing environment in a similar role (non-sector specific) – (essential)

  • Demonstrated and in-depth knowledge and skills in the following:

  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle

  • Firm grasp of the JavaScript and TypeScript languages and it’s nuances, including ES6+ syntax

  • Knowledge of functional and object-oriented programming

  • Ability to write well-documented, clean JavaScript/TypeScript code

  • Rock solid at working with third-party dependencies and debugging dependency conflicts

  • Familiarity with native build tools, like XCode, Gradle, Android Studio

  • Ability to write native code for specific platforms

  • Experience with offline storage, threading and performance tuning

  • understanding of REST APIs, the document request model and offline storage

  • Experience with automated testing suites like Jest or Mocha

  • Familiarity with CI/CD, git workflows and ways of working

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Design, build and maintain the next generation of mobile applications.

  • Architect highly complex applications to allow for complex implementations where collaboration with 3rd parties is required.

  • Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability. Execute the set up and maintenance of the technical infrastructure.

  • Build pixel-perfect, buttery smooth UIs across both mobile platforms.

  • Leverage native APIs for deep integrations with both platforms.

  • Diagnose and fix bugs and performance bottlenecks for performance that feels native.

  • Reach out to the open-source community to encourage and help implement mission-critical software fixes – (React Native moves fast and often breaks things).

  • Work within the frameworks of Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

12 months contract

Location based – Brackenfell, Cape Town

Onsite working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

