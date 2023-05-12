We are looking to recruit a Programmer III (mobile) to design, build and maintain the next generation of mobile applications.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Degree or Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field with extensive, relevant, and demonstrable job-related experience in mobile application development – (essential)
Experience Required:
- +6 years’ experience in a lead developer or similar role with specific exposure to mentoring and coaching a team of developers – (essential)
- Diverse and progressive experience in general software development – (essential)
- Exposure to and an understanding of corporate, retail, customer interfacing environment in a similar role (non-sector specific) – (essential)
- Demonstrated and in-depth knowledge and skills in the following:
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
- Firm grasp of the JavaScript and TypeScript languages and it’s nuances, including ES6+ syntax
- Knowledge of functional and object-oriented programming
- Ability to write well-documented, clean JavaScript/TypeScript code
- Rock solid at working with third-party dependencies and debugging dependency conflicts
- Familiarity with native build tools, like XCode, Gradle, Android Studio
- Ability to write native code for specific platforms
- Experience with offline storage, threading and performance tuning
- understanding of REST APIs, the document request model and offline storage
- Experience with automated testing suites like Jest or Mocha
- Familiarity with CI/CD, git workflows and ways of working
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Design, build and maintain the next generation of mobile applications.
- Architect highly complex applications to allow for complex implementations where collaboration with 3rd parties is required.
- Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability. Execute the set up and maintenance of the technical infrastructure.
- Build pixel-perfect, buttery smooth UIs across both mobile platforms.
- Leverage native APIs for deep integrations with both platforms.
- Diagnose and fix bugs and performance bottlenecks for performance that feels native.
- Reach out to the open-source community to encourage and help implement mission-critical software fixes – (React Native moves fast and often breaks things).
- Work within the frameworks of Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.
12 months contract
Location based – Brackenfell, Cape Town
Onsite working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML