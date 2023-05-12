Programmer III

We are looking to recruit a Programmer III

The purpose of this role is to with expert competence write, modify, refactor, debug, troubleshoot and test new or existing systems of high complexity and scale, ensuring that the code functions reliably and optimally according to programming standards.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc. Computer Science (or similar) – (essential)

Genero 3.20 Business Development Language Proficiency – (essential).

Advanced Programming certification – (essential).

Experience Required:

5+ years experience

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Configure and create technical components and services required to deliver within required business features and frameworks

Take the technical lead on large and complex projects and serve as an expert in understanding and translating business requirements into the appropriate applications and solutions

Plan and complete deliverables according to agreed plan, identify areas for modification and improvement, and develop and maintain documentation throughout the software development life cycle on highly complexity projects and maintain source base. Understand and confirm system requirements with Systems Analyst and document accordingly

Create conceptual, logical, and physical solutions and write clean, scalable code on highly complexity projects using appropriate coding techniques, methodologies, and programming languages

Act as technical lead in identifying suitable complex coding solution(s), technical interfaces, specifications, and architecture according to organisational frameworks, development principles, and quality compliance standards and criteria that address business needs/stakeholder requirements, solution delivery and operations areas

Oversee, guide and direct requirements with systems designer and other developers

Serve as champion for driving compliance and delivery within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies

Take the technical lead and guide the programming team where applicable to develop and maintain operational systems, create, and test software prototypes and develop client displays and user interfaces, in line with Shoprite standards

Deliver development projects and changes and manage the release process

Partner with stakeholders across multiple functional areas in the business to ensure the provision of quality technical knowledge and advice to drive results forward

Lead, guide and ensure effective partnering and engagement with multiple key stakeholders across projects to ensure clear understanding of program and project goals and needs and execute on delivery requirements. Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until the production stage is reached

Lead and manage code reviews with peers, detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements and ensure QA changes are applied. Guide and action successful deployment through quality gates

Identify, prioritise, and proactively mitigate project risks

Lead and coordinate unit testing of developed programs and functions

Lead and manage the set-up and maintenance technical infrastructure

Lead and ensure the application of up-to-date terminology, concepts and best practices for coding

12 months contract

Location based – Brackenfell, Cape Town

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

