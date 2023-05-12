Project Manager

Purpose

The main purpose of the position is to provide management oversight of Project/s ensuring the delivery of project objectives, monitoring of the financial resources, ensuring regulatory compliance, ensuring compliance with related governance requirements in reporting to Leadership Group, and liaising on operational issues with internal and external funders (national and international – if any). The Project Manager will provide management oversight for the call for project proposals, review of project proposal and adjudication of the project proposals once and if awarded will ensure that the submitting group/individual complies with both the Client and external policies. This position is also the liaison person between Finance, Research Office (if required), other related Regulatory committees and the project teams. More specifically, the incumbent will provide broad oversight for current projects in the Project (once identified), identifying potential for synergy between projects and consistency of processes and procedures where relevant. The project manager will oversee the organisation of events and liaise with relevant service providers. The incumbent will be compiling reports and manage records, data and presentations as needed by the Leadership and with a goal toward correlation and dissemination of output reports from the Project.

Key performance areas

Project management

Liaise with Group leads and stakeholders to make decisions for programme and operational

Track individual projects, progress towards meeting aims by set deadlines, anticipate, and minimise delays.

Manage and coordinate project funding process from initiation (call for proposals), initial review, adjudication and approval of selected projects together with the related Groups.

Support all approved projects in supporting clear monitoring and evaluation performance frameworks.

Monitor progress on projects according to project objectives, and advise Leadership Group on progress

Mapping current Projects

Assist with trouble-shooting to ensure project objectives are met

Manage the logistics for events

Develop and deliver progress reports. Responsible for maximizing / streamlining use of current resources.

Together with relevant Groups, jointly identify training and development needs of project applicant teams, plan for and support ways to meet them (if required)

Manage and implement activities proposed by the Steering Committee and working Committees

Project activities are executed

Good, strong and formal communication channels are established within Groups Chairs are kept updated of key issues

Resources are managed efficiently and effectively in line with budget

Minutes of meetings are circulated to Committee Members timeously and action items followed up on

Problems addressed in context and/or as per the Client’s policy and procedures

Well-planned events

Facilitate progress reporting of projects

Financial and regulatory compliance

Review financial budgets of Project Proposals with the Finance Group and make recommendations to ensure budgets are appropriate to the proposal, and comply with the related policies.

Ensure adequate and appropriate use of funds as per finance policies and procedures

Ensure procurement follows the Client’s requirements (reasonable, allowable and justifiable).

Review monthly financial reports of Project Proposals to ensure that all costs for the period are correctly included and allocated and coordinate the process of correction when required.

Presentation of financial data to stakeholders

Ensure project financial policy compliance and facilitate the Client’s financial reporting process to Leadership, ensuring accurate and timeous project closure

Optimal and timeous usage of budgets

Project Progress Reports available on a regular basis

Ad hoc interim reports prepared as per request of the Committee

Stakeholder Engagement and Communication

Manage and maintain professional and collegial relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Where appropriate, attend meetings with external stakeholders and report back to Leadership.

Oversee the advocacy, communication, and social mobilisation activities. (Launch, workshops etc)

Oversee the communication, design outputs, branding and marketing. (Website, Social Media etc)

Responsible for developing reports and presentation related to the Project

Identification of potential funding opportunities

Stakeholder relationships are maintained to achieve the strategic goals.

Reporting is consistent and accurate.

Broaden funding opportunities.

Minimum Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in business field (NQF7)

Advantageous: Post-graduate degree in relevant field (e.g., Business Administration or Public Administration) Minimum experience (type and years)

Minimum experience (type and years)

Minimum 5 years’ working experience in managing higher education projects, including monitoring, evaluation, built environment, spatial planning, infrastructure and reporting experience. Experience in budgeting, monitoring expenditures in multiple projects.

Skills

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Excellent editing and proofreading skills

Proficient computer skills, particularly word-processing software, spreadsheets and databases, and web-based platforms

Excellent ability to prioritise and plan effectively, to work under pressure and to meet deadlines

Project management skills, including coordination of inputs and timelines with multiple groups

Ability to read and evaluate financial reports and funding and regulatory documents Excellent interpersonal skills, including relationship management and conflict management

Ability to work effectively with people at all levels across the business and externally

Desired Skills:

Problem Solving

Building interpersonal relationships

problem solving skills.

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Information Management

Teamwork

