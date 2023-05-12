Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a premier provider of wealth management services, dedicated to empowering their customers to build an investment portfolio that aligns with their financial aspirations. Utilising cutting-edge technology, they offer direct investment opportunities through their user-friendly online platform. Their team of experts is committed to delivering valuable, tailored advice, backed by rigorous research, to meet the unique needs, circumstances and preferences of each customer. Additionally, our client is a leader in fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, ensuring that their workforce reflects the communities they serve.

Role Responsibilities:

Ensure client objectives are met within time, cost and quality targets.

Define project goals and success criteria with clients.

Align projects with clients’ business goals.

Develop project execution plan and implement project governance tools and systems.

Coordinate and direct project team activities to meet success criteria.

Apply performance management techniques and monitor project finances.

Respond efficiently to clients’ needs, changes, and requests.

Manage project change control process.

Manage flow of project information between team and client.

Prepare project progress and status reports for stakeholders.

Interface with clients and team members at all project stages.

Efficiently run daily, weekly, and monthly agile rituals.

Track work progress and identify blockages and deviations.

Facilitate communication and prevent interference from Business, Operational Staff and Product owners.

Police development work requests channels.

Implement structure changes and strategies from agile retrospectives.

Communicate changes, scope, and delays promptly.

Ensure stories contain the right level of detail before entering Dev Structure.

Facilitate changes to work in development following the re-evaluation process.

Remove blockers raised by the development team.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

IT qualification equivalent to a BTech or BCom.

3 – 5 years proven Project Management experience

Experience implementing projects and facilitating related workshops with effective communication to stakeholders

Proven experience managing cross-divisional projects

PMBOK or Prince2 experience advantageous

Agile/Scrum/Kanban experience preferable

Extensive understanding of IT software products/development

SDLC and Implementation experience

Experience in testing and QA environments

Experience in the Financial Services Industry

Must be competent in workshop facilitation techniques

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Software Project Management

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position