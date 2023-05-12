Senior Business Analyst (Payments) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Brackenfell

A dynamic Retail Giant with a footprint on the African continent seeks your expertise as a Senior Business Analyst to join its Payments division where you will play an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that forward-thinking & optimal solutions are delivered. You will do this according to the business requirements considering cost, user and organisation benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations. The successful incumbent must possess a relevant Degree, Degree, Advanced BA Certification, CBAP, AAC or similar, have 5-8 years relevant work experience & 5+ years’ experience with VAS services including Wallet; Money Transfers; Saving and Gift cards; Insurance; Airtime and Data; Bills and Tickets; etc. and Business Process Management and Aris experience.

Information Seeking & Analysis.

Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing.

Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships.

Organising, Multitasking & Time Management.





Qualifications –

Suitable Degree.

Advanced BA Certification, CBAP, AAC or similar.

Experience/Skills –

5-8 Years relevant work experience.

5+ Years experience with VAS services:

Wallet

Money Transfers

Saving and Gift cards

Insurance

Airtime and Data

Bills and Tickets

Card payments experience

Card Associations: Mastercard, Visa

Payment Service Providers: Ecentric, Electrum, Transaction Junction, or similar

Card Processing divisions – must be comfortable in card switching or similar technology

Payment gateways experience and be familiar with online transaction processing, 3D Secure, Card Tokenisation, understanding new payment methods and technology or Fraud management Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Business Process Management experience. Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience. Business understanding of the broader Retail industry. Aris experience.



Knowledge & Application:

Operate at an Expert level in terms of methods used to analyse and benchmark business cases, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

Research and identify opportunities to improve the business’ offering and add value to customers through the solutions we provide.

Drive / shape input into the scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user.

Deploy appropriate techniques to elicit and analyse business problems and translate them into business needs.

Assess technical solutions and business processes against business requirements.

Lead in the mapping out of data conversion and reporting requirements.

Drive the Change Management barriers impacting User Acceptance Testing.

Produce fit-for-purpose specification documents for business requirements and processes using appropriate tools, while following the guidelines and standards for analysis artefacts.

Assist to solve & mitigate project risks.

Liaise across teams to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues.

Actively contribute to the development of the BA practice within the organisation.

Act as an SME in Communities of Practice to learn from the community and share knowledge and expertise with the community.

Contribute to improving ways of work for the BA community, with specific focus on how to improve alignment, output, driving and influencing standards and quality.

Creates a sense of team spirit by encouraging harmony, co-operation and communication.

Communicates proactively and encourages others to share their views. Consults others when decisions need to be made.

Develops and openly communicates self-insight such as an awareness of own strengths and weaknesses and what may come naturally or less naturally to them.

Demonstrates detailed and comprehensive knowledge of own area and is recognised as an expert by people across the organisation. Maintains a comprehensive knowledge of related external issues and knows about research and upcoming developments.

Develops own technical skills and knowledge by looking out for opportunities to engage in continual professional development.

Finds out about the activities of a wide range of other departments in the organisation and how they should work together as a system.

