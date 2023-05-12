Senior Devops Engineer

One of our International Clients is seeking a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team on a #hybrid model at their offices in #Johannesburg.

They are looking for an individual that comes from a programming background, but would like to specialize as a DevOps engineer. The successful candidate will receive training on their products, and assist with support around these products..

Required Experience:

Relevant Degree or Diploma

Typically 5+ years of experience as a support engineer or in a DevOps role

7+ Linux experience (CentOS/RedHat/Ubuntu)

2+ years AWS Cloud experience

3+ years Python/Bash Scripting

5+ Network experience

3+ years Virtualization experience (VMWare)

Some Datacenter experience

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or contact Carmen [Phone Number Removed];.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

