Senior Devops Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of our International Clients is seeking a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team on a #hybrid model at their offices in #Johannesburg.
They are looking for an individual that comes from a programming background, but would like to specialize as a DevOps engineer. The successful candidate will receive training on their products, and assist with support around these products..
Required Experience:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma
- Typically 5+ years of experience as a support engineer or in a DevOps role
- 7+ Linux experience (CentOS/RedHat/Ubuntu)
- 2+ years AWS Cloud experience
- 3+ years Python/Bash Scripting
- 5+ Network experience
- 3+ years Virtualization experience (VMWare)
- Some Datacenter experience
Desired Skills:
