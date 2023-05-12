Senior Front End Developer

We are looking for a great Senior JavaScript Developer, who is proficient with React. Your primary focus will be on developing user interface components and creating decoupled micro frontends. You will ensure that these components and the overall application are robust and easy to maintain. You will coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure.
A commitment to collaborative problem solving, elegant design, and a thirst to deliver quality is critical.
Responsibilities:
- Developing new user-facing features using React
- Building reusable components and UI libraries for future use
- Keeping security top of mind and making sure code has no vulnerabilities
- Building loosely coupled micro frontends/components
- Translating designs and wireframes into high quality code
- Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers
- Constant interaction with other developers and product management to collaborate onUI/UX
- A passion to keep track of the latest modern trendsSkills:
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript, object model, event handlers, JSX, and Babel
- Strong understanding of variables and scoping
- Strong proficiency in Javascript design patterns
- Familiarity with Web/Shared/Service Workers
- Complete understanding of React and its main fundamentals
- Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript
- Familiarity with micro frontend architecture
- Understanding of RESTful APIs, HTML/CSS, ES6
- Familiarity with Websockets
- Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Tokens
- Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools
- Experience with common front-end development tools such as Webpack, NPM, etc.
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
- A knack for benchmarking and optimization
- Familiarity with development pipelines and release management tools
Behavioural Competencies:
- Work well under pressure.
- Good communication skills (Written and verbal).
- A good problem solver.
- Have an inquisitive nature and a drive to thoroughly understand problems.
- Like to keep this simple.
- Can organise and plan well
Desired Skills:
- JSX
- Babel
- TypeScript
- Unit Testing
- JavaScript React
- Webpack
- CSS
- HTML
- ES6
- Websockets
- JSON
- Front-end Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
– Fast-growing, passionate, mission-driven team – we care about saving lives through technology!
– We are people-centric and ensure an environment where employees are encouraged to grow and learn every day
– Offices in Austin, TX and Cape Town, South Africa