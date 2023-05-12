Senior Front End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are looking for a great Senior JavaScript Developer, who is proficient with React. Your primary focus will be on developing user interface components and creating decoupled micro frontends. You will ensure that these components and the overall application are robust and easy to maintain. You will coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure.

A commitment to collaborative problem solving, elegant design, and a thirst to deliver quality is critical.

Responsibilities:

Developing new user-facing features using React

Building reusable components and UI libraries for future use

Keeping security top of mind and making sure code has no vulnerabilities

Building loosely coupled micro frontends/components

Translating designs and wireframes into high quality code

Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers

Constant interaction with other developers and product management to collaborate onUI/UX

A passion to keep track of the latest modern trendsSkills:

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, object model, event handlers, JSX, and Babel

Strong understanding of variables and scoping

Strong proficiency in Javascript design patterns

Familiarity with Web/Shared/Service Workers

Complete understanding of React and its main fundamentals

Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript

Familiarity with micro frontend architecture

Understanding of RESTful APIs, HTML/CSS, ES6

Familiarity with Websockets

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Tokens

Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools

Experience with common front-end development tools such as Webpack, NPM, etc.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

A knack for benchmarking and optimization

Familiarity with development pipelines and release management tools

Behavioural Competencies:

Work well under pressure.

Good communication skills (Written and verbal).

A good problem solver.

Have an inquisitive nature and a drive to thoroughly understand problems.

Like to keep this simple.

Can organise and plan well

Desired Skills:

JSX

Babel

TypeScript

Unit Testing

JavaScript React

Webpack

CSS

HTML

ES6

Websockets

JSON

Front-end Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

– Fast-growing, passionate, mission-driven team – we care about saving lives through technology!

– We are people-centric and ensure an environment where employees are encouraged to grow and learn every day

– Offices in Austin, TX and Cape Town, South Africa

