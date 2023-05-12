Senior Java Developer

Hybrid Position.

Requirements:

A strong knowledge of Java essential

Experience in JavaScript or Typescript is preferred.

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow/provide mentorship.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably Git)

Experience of the following technologies:

Java EE (J2EE) server-side technologies

Java 8 and above (Java 17 – preferable)

JPA /Hibernate

Experience with an application server/container (Karaf – preferable)

Build i.e., Maven, GIT, Jenkins)

SQL and experience with a relational database (Apache Derby)

ReactJS

Bootstrap, CSS3, HTML5

REST/SOAP

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Python

RESTful WebServices

Spring Framework

Java Development

Hibernate

Maven

SQL

Oracle Sql

Mysql

DB2

XML

GIT

J2EE

Java technology

JAXB

Postman

SOAP

IBM Websphere

JMS

Drools

Jenkins

Docker

Bamboo

solid

grasp

Design patterns

Testing

JBPM

BPEL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client is a Global Technology Solutions Provider that solely focuses on the Customs and Border Management business sphere.

