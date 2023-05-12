Senior Java Developer

May 12, 2023

Hybrid Position.

Requirements:

  • A strong knowledge of Java essential
  • Experience in JavaScript or Typescript is preferred.
  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow/provide mentorship.
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably Git)

Experience of the following technologies:

  • Java EE (J2EE) server-side technologies
  • Java 8 and above (Java 17 – preferable)
  • JPA /Hibernate
  • Experience with an application server/container (Karaf – preferable)
  • Build i.e., Maven, GIT, Jenkins)
  • SQL and experience with a relational database (Apache Derby)
  • ReactJS
  • Bootstrap, CSS3, HTML5
  • REST/SOAP

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • Python
  • RESTful WebServices
  • Spring Framework
  • Java Development
  • Hibernate
  • Maven
  • SQL
  • Oracle Sql
  • Mysql
  • DB2
  • XML
  • GIT
  • J2EE
  • Java technology
  • JAXB
  • Postman
  • SOAP
  • IBM Websphere
  • JMS
  • Drools
  • Jenkins
  • Docker
  • Bamboo
  • solid
  • grasp
  • Design patterns
  • Testing
  • JBPM
  • BPEL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client is a Global Technology Solutions Provider that solely focuses on the Customs and Border Management business sphere.

Learn more/Apply for this position