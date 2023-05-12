Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 Month contract with opportunity to go permanent.

A top tier company, well established and market leader in their field of expertise within the financial services sector are seeking a Senior Project Manager who has strong project/programme management experience for a contract.

Experience as Senior Project Manager / Programme Manager preferably within the financial services or banking sector

Financial Institution / Banking experience with any of the following: Previous experience Home Loans or Personal Loans or Lending

IT knowledge and experience (can understand technical designs and can have conversations with our technical team)

Engineering background preferably

Resilient and smart

At 5 to 7 years’ experience in project / programme management in a corporate environment

A tertiary education (preferably a Degree or Diploma).

A formal Project Management Diploma / Training course is preferential and / or certification.

Sound knowledge and understanding of systems and business environment.

A sound knowledge of project management theory, and the key areas of project management.

Ability to grasp concepts of a technical nature quickly, with a sound understanding of the underlying business environment.

Ability to multi-task, managing several projects concurrently.

The ability to understand the big picture and strategic objectives, displaying organisational sensitivity.

The ability to take ownership and display high levels of responsibility and initiative.

Excellent communication skills, both formal and informal.

Ability to manage people, with strong interpersonal and relationship building skills.

Excellent facilitation and presentation skills.

Strong negotiation skills

