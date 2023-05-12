Senior System Administrator – North West Hartbeespoort

May 12, 2023

A mining technology company that designs and develops embedded systems and in house software solutions needs an approachable and competent Senior Systems Administrator, based in Hartebeespoort.
Minimum requirement

  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Tertiary qualification and relevant industry qualifications.
  • 2-5 Years experience in an IT environment.
  • Knowledge of a scripting language.
  • Knowledge of Docker containers.
  • Understanding of clustering.
  • Docker and docker-compose.
  • Writing queries using T-SQL.
  • Understanding of network setup and management.
  • Proficient in Microsoft 365.
  • Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential: DHCP, DNS, VPNs, Routing.
  • Experience with Networking Hardware and Proxy Servers advantageous.
  • Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums: ADSL, 3G/LTE, Fibre, Microwave.
  • Experience with Virtual Environments: Hyper-V, VMware.
  • Valid driver’s license.

Responsibilities

  • Perform delivery, physical setup, installation, troubleshooting, and repair of all hardware, software, and networking.
  • Maintain IT inventories, updated schedules as needed and properly disposed of equipment.
  • Conducting maintenance on computers, printers, routers, smartphones, etc.
  • Train users on software applications and systems.
  • Manage network servers and technology tools.
  • Set up accounts and workstations.
  • Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements.
  • Troubleshoot issues and outages.
  • Ensure security through access controls, backups, and firewalls.
  • Upgrade systems with new releases.
  • SQL server setup and configuration.
  • SSRS server setup and configuration.
  • Design, implement, and maintain virtualization infrastructure.
  • Linux server administration.
  • Windows OS administration.
  • Ensuring software license compliance.
  • Procurement of IT-specific goods.
  • Recommend software and hardware enhancements.
  • Handling and maintaining backup procedures.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Systems Administration
  • SSRS
  • Networking
  • Queries
  • Docker container
  • Linux

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension and Medical aid reimbursement

Learn more/Apply for this position