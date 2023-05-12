Senior System Administrator

A mining technology company that designs and develops embedded systems and in house software solutions needs an approachable and competent Senior Systems Administrator, based in Hartebeespoort.
Minimum requirement
- Matric/Grade 12
- Tertiary qualification and relevant industry qualifications.
- 2-5 Years experience in an IT environment.
- Knowledge of a scripting language.
- Knowledge of Docker containers.
- Understanding of clustering.
- Docker and docker-compose.
- Writing queries using T-SQL.
- Understanding of network setup and management.
- Proficient in Microsoft 365.
- Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential: DHCP, DNS, VPNs, Routing.
- Experience with Networking Hardware and Proxy Servers advantageous.
- Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums: ADSL, 3G/LTE, Fibre, Microwave.
- Experience with Virtual Environments: Hyper-V, VMware.
- Valid driver’s license.
Responsibilities
- Perform delivery, physical setup, installation, troubleshooting, and repair of all hardware, software, and networking.
- Maintain IT inventories, updated schedules as needed and properly disposed of equipment.
- Conducting maintenance on computers, printers, routers, smartphones, etc.
- Train users on software applications and systems.
- Manage network servers and technology tools.
- Set up accounts and workstations.
- Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements.
- Troubleshoot issues and outages.
- Ensure security through access controls, backups, and firewalls.
- Upgrade systems with new releases.
- SQL server setup and configuration.
- SSRS server setup and configuration.
- Design, implement, and maintain virtualization infrastructure.
- Linux server administration.
- Windows OS administration.
- Ensuring software license compliance.
- Procurement of IT-specific goods.
- Recommend software and hardware enhancements.
- Handling and maintaining backup procedures.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Systems Administration
- SSRS
- Networking
- Queries
- Docker container
- Linux
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension and Medical aid reimbursement