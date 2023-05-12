Senior System Administrator

A mining technology company that designs and develops embedded systems and in house software solutions needs an approachable and competent Senior Systems Administrator, based in Hartebeespoort.

Minimum requirement

Matric/Grade 12

Tertiary qualification and relevant industry qualifications.

2-5 Years experience in an IT environment.

Knowledge of a scripting language.

Knowledge of Docker containers.

Understanding of clustering.

Docker and docker-compose.

Writing queries using T-SQL.

Understanding of network setup and management.

Proficient in Microsoft 365.

Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential: DHCP, DNS, VPNs, Routing.

Experience with Networking Hardware and Proxy Servers advantageous.

Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums: ADSL, 3G/LTE, Fibre, Microwave.

Experience with Virtual Environments: Hyper-V, VMware.

Valid driver’s license.

Responsibilities

Perform delivery, physical setup, installation, troubleshooting, and repair of all hardware, software, and networking.

Maintain IT inventories, updated schedules as needed and properly disposed of equipment.

Conducting maintenance on computers, printers, routers, smartphones, etc.

Train users on software applications and systems.

Manage network servers and technology tools.

Set up accounts and workstations.

Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements.

Troubleshoot issues and outages.

Ensure security through access controls, backups, and firewalls.

Upgrade systems with new releases.

SQL server setup and configuration.

SSRS server setup and configuration.

Design, implement, and maintain virtualization infrastructure.

Linux server administration.

Windows OS administration.

Ensuring software license compliance.

Procurement of IT-specific goods.

Recommend software and hardware enhancements.

Handling and maintaining backup procedures.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Systems Administration

SSRS

Networking

Queries

Docker container

Linux

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension and Medical aid reimbursement

