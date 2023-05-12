Senior Verification Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Centurion-based client is looking to hire a Senior Verification Analyst to assist with the verification of the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Status of small, medium, and large companies including JSE listed and multinational companies. Competency, potential and interpersonal skills are the main criteria. The candidate should have the ability to build easy rapport and build strong relationships with their portfolio of clients, including senior executives. It is essential that the candidate has a driver’s license and a vehicle.

Scope of Work

Perform BBBEE verifications for companies in accordance with the DTI’s BBBEE Codes of Good Practice, all sector codes and the company’s verification methodology. BBBEE verification is very similar to financial audit and requires attention to detail, analytical ability, and an understanding of financial statements.

Conduct kick off meetings without supervision and build strong relationships with clients.

Interpret, verify, and communicate all elements of the BBBEE scorecard other than complex ownership structures.

Prepare a complete verification file to a high standard and conclude on the results.

Present findings to audiences of up to 8 people.

Deal with objections and answer challenging questions.

Deal with conflict situations.

Answer questions from clients on all BEE related verification and implementation issues.

Qualifications

Either of the following:

BCom Accounting, BCom Accounting honours and articles with an accounting firm (small or large firm);

Financial Degree / Diploma

BCom internal auditing

Legal Degree / Diploma

Experience

+4 years B-BBEE Verification Experience

Have a good understanding of accounting and interpretation of financial systems and financial statements.

Experience in dealing with clients and with good interpersonal skills.

Attributes, Skills and Competencies

Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Presentation skills, i.e., be able to conduct kick-off and report-back meetings

Verification/auditing skills and understanding of audit concepts

Able to cope with tight timelines

Ability to build rapport.

Good interpersonal skills.

Analytical ability.

Mature and able to handle conflict.

Team player.

Able to relate to and work with all cultures.

Basic understanding of company law.

Attention to detail and quality.

Professional with a good work ethic.

Understanding of accounting systems.

Adaptable

Desired Skills:

analysis

finance

audit

