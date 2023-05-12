Software Engineer

Our client in the Automotive Sector, based in East London is currently looking to employ a Software Engineer.

Requirements:

Minimum National Diploma Electrical / B.Eng. Mechatronics.

2 – 5 Years’ experience in Automation.

Mechanical, Electronics and Electrical Troubleshooting.

Strong Understanding of Electrical Processes.

Wonderware and Siemens WinCC advantageous.

Ability to work shifts, weekends, and overtime.

Excellent Communication Skills.

Good Presentational Skills.

Quality Focus and Team player.

Driver’s License and Own Transport essential.

Responsibilities:

Knowledge of PLC Software Systems (Siemens).

Strong understanding of SCADA and HMI systems (MES is advantageous).

Setup of complex PLC hardware configurations.

Setup of Interfaces to various devices.

Project Planning, Installation and Commissioning support for installations.

Mechanical, pneumatic & paint related service and project activities on paint and sealing robots.

Responsible for commissioning and service activities.

Build good business relationship with customer related to service activities.

Site safety implementation during projects and service work.

Attend site meetings and project meetings.

Technical assistance during Production support time (Breakdowns).

Verify and compile data records of all test readings.

Meeting Project deadlines.

