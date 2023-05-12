Our client in the Automotive Sector, based in East London is currently looking to employ a Software Engineer.
Requirements:
- Minimum National Diploma Electrical / B.Eng. Mechatronics.
- 2 – 5 Years’ experience in Automation.
- Mechanical, Electronics and Electrical Troubleshooting.
- Strong Understanding of Electrical Processes.
- Wonderware and Siemens WinCC advantageous.
- Ability to work shifts, weekends, and overtime.
- Excellent Communication Skills.
- Good Presentational Skills.
- Quality Focus and Team player.
- Driver’s License and Own Transport essential.
Responsibilities:
- Knowledge of PLC Software Systems (Siemens).
- Strong understanding of SCADA and HMI systems (MES is advantageous).
- Setup of complex PLC hardware configurations.
- Setup of Interfaces to various devices.
- Project Planning, Installation and Commissioning support for installations.
- Mechanical, pneumatic & paint related service and project activities on paint and sealing robots.
- Responsible for commissioning and service activities.
- Build good business relationship with customer related to service activities.
- Site safety implementation during projects and service work.
- Attend site meetings and project meetings.
- Technical assistance during Production support time (Breakdowns).
- Verify and compile data records of all test readings.
- Meeting Project deadlines.
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineer
- automotive
- plc programming
- troubleshooting
- communication
- mechanical