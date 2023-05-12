Specialist Credit Operations Systems at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Die Boord

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To ensure the operations and processes of Credit Operations function runs effectively and efficiently

Experience

Min:

* 3 – 4 years retail credit experience ( Ideal Retail Credit Risk)

* Business analysis: Design and implementation of processes and procedures

* Process efficiencies: Draft of idea documents and business specifications

* Project coordination

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Mathematics

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Systems or Business Administration

Profile description: Knowledge

Min:

* Business Analytics (documenting business cases and requirements documentation)

* Understanding of budgeting and accounting principles

* Project Management principles and methodologies (able to maintain continuity on multiple projects, time management, planning and organisational skills)

* Financial systems & procedures

* Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) principles

* Credit life cycle as related to consumer credit

Ideal:

* In depth knowledge of Capitec’s Credit Policy

* General understanding of the National Credit Act and the implication for Capitec business and the Credit Bureau

* Detailed credit industry knowledge

* Granting and monitoring of credit card and unsecured loans

* Business analysis experience on a banking system

* Analytical experience on credit portfolio

* Bank governance experience (ALCO, Riskco, Credit Committee, etc)

* Book management – Soft and hard collections and pay date management

* Payment systems (Authenticated Collections, Debit Order and Non-authenticated Early Debit Order)

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Numerical Reasoning skills

* Analytical Skills

* Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Presentation Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Leadership Skills

* Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

* Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* Contactable via own mobile phone

* A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

* Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Communication

Credit Systems

