Full Stack BI Developer (JHB Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative electronic procurement specialist in Joburg seeks the coding talents of a Full Stack BI Developer to join its team to work on new and exciting projects. Applicants must provide a portfolio of BI reporting projects and will be provided with a technical test. You will be expected to generate and maintain effective and efficient high-quality code, use effective and efficient components and techniques to implement solutions while ensuring all work is versioned and backed up according to company standards. The ideal candidate must enjoy working with and presenting data. You must preferably have Matric/Grade 12, a Bachelor’s Degree in IT/Computer Science or similar field with 5 years’ Reporting Development work experience including proficiency in SQL Server, LINQ queries, Visual Studio, SVN, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS, HTML, Excel & Telerik Kendo.

DUTIES:

Closely follow project plan to develop software.

Multitask on a range of projects and tasks simultaneously, defining priorities and ensuring efficiency.

Meet deadlines and timelines as determined in the planning phase.

Adhere to agreed upon standards for code, as set and determined by the relevant Development Project Manager.

Generate and maintain effective and efficient high-quality code.

Use effective and efficient components and techniques to implement solutions.

Ensure all work is versioned and backed up according to company standards.

Support and maintain current and legacy products (bug fixing).

Provide timeous, efficient, and effective feedback on project status to development project managers and other stakeholders.

Collaborate with other developers and testing department to ensure that all work is tested, benchmarked, and fulfils functional requirements before submission.

REQUIREMENTS:

Desirable –

Matric / Grade 12 Certificate.

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or similar field (Optional but advantageous).

Minimum experience of 5 years Reporting Development.

Experience working in an Agile Team.

Must be familiar with and be able to demonstrate:

SQL Server querying. Working with complex LINQ queries.

Working within C# solutions in Visual Studio.

Working with source control (SVN preferred).

Working with and displaying an understanding of complex datasets.

MVC Based solutions in Visual Studio.

Development in JavaScript, jQuery, CSS, HTML.

Telerik Kendo visual components.

Pivot Tables (in Excel, Telerik or other visual components).

ATTRIBUTES:

Proactive and able to follow instructions clearly to complete projects with minimal supervision.

Good communication skills.

Inquisitive by nature investigating and understanding their project fully and willing to take on responsibility for code and reports developed.

