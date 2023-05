PLC Programmer – Gauteng Pretoria

A well-established internationally owned organization is seeking a qualified PLC Programmer with project management experience to join their established department but growing at a rapid pace.

Requirements:

Electro-Mechanical Trade Test/ Mechatronics trade test/Electrical Engineer with Allen Bradley background required

Formal Project Management qualification preferred

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a technical position with PLC programming, automation and projects responsibilities

Minimum 2 years’ experience in an FMCG environment

Minimum 2 years’ experience in reading and modifying electrical control schematics

Desired Skills:

PLC Programmer

Trade Millwright

Project Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position