Snr Project Manager – Eastern Cape

May 13, 2023

JOB TITLE: SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

LOCATION: East Rand

REPORTS TO: Project Services Head of Department

SALARY: R80k + Bens

TO START: ASAP

JOB BRIEF:

Leaders in the water Treatment and Technology space seeks a qualified and experienced Senior Project manager from a similar industry to manage and execute Project Services. You will be required to assume overall responsibility of Project Services (PS) projects, from tender award / handover stage through to contract execution, including commissioning and take-over and handover to client / services / operations. Establish and maintain a positive and informative relationship with the client, supplier, sub-contractor and colleagues. Accept full responsibility and accountability for successful and timeous completion of all projects including but not limited to contractual, procurement, engineering, technical and financial aspects in a fast paced dynamic environment.

SKILLS REQUIRED

The ideal candidates are required to meet the below listed requirements:

  • BTech/BSc in an appropriate Engineering field (Civil. Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical Engineering) at a recognised institution
  • At least three – five years’ experience in project engineering in same or related industry.
  • Post graduate course in Project Management an advantage.
  • Commercial experience with bespoke, FIDIC, NEC and GCC type contracts will be an advantage.
  • Thorough knowledge of commercial terms
  • Computer skills (Relevant current software as utilised by the company such as MS Office / Google Suite applications, etc
  • Organisation skills.
  • Verbal and written communication skills
  • Eng (ECSA) and/or Pr. CM/CPM will be advantageous

DUTIES:

Responsibilities include but is not limited to:

  • Ensure the implementation and compliance with signed client contract specifications regarding all technical and financial aspects.
  • Ensure effective contractual management of the project
  • Develop and maintain project budget and populate Estimated at
  • Manage project cash flow to run cash neutral or cash positive.
  • Complete monthly accruals and project update documentation and take responsibility for project budget.
  • Organise contract kick-off meetings with internal participants once an order / contract is accepted, to confirm the areas of responsibility, the milestones and launch execution
  • Define and maintain project schedule / programme, including milestones and deadlines for all parties involved.
  • Conduct and minute Weekly Action Plan meetings (WAP) to ensure the project deliverables and financial requirements are communicated and monitored according to the set programme
  • Actively follow-up and manage actions as identified in WAP
  • Participate in the selection / adjudication of sub-contractors and suppliers.
  • Manage contractual relationship with suppliers and sub-contractors and ensure compliance to contractual programmes, costing and any other applicable project execution requirements
  • Ensure that all RFQ’s, supplier Purchase Orders and Sub-Contractor Subcontract Agreements are in full compliance with the Project / Client / Internal specification’s and requirements prior to finalisation.
  • Participate in procurement strategy for the project.
  • Maintain accurate and up to date document and design register for the project.
  • Ensure the application of contractual standards and regulations.
  • Execute all functions and operations pertaining to this position according to company policies, standards and procedures.
  • Travel to client & contractor / fabricators sites – locally and internationally when required to ensure project completion.
  • Adhere to the following guidelines for the successful completion of all projects:-
  • Organise a contract kick-off meeting.
  • Analyse contract documentation and understand clearly all deliverables, obligations and specifications
  • Identify & document risk / problem areas and formulate solutions.
  • Present a preliminary project
  • Identify and manage “scope gaps”.
  • Schedule and minute Engineering Design Review Meetings in line with the Internal Design Procedure.
  • Manage the development of process correct P&ID to a frozen state timeously.
  • Ensure a frozen P&ID is approved and signed by all relevant personnel prior to detailed execution of the project.
  • Follow the set project programme conscientiously and give feedback to the Projects Manager during project review meetings.
  • Manage and where required,
  • Monitor and manage engineering resources, buyers, stores, workshop, sub-contractor, supplier and site activities
  • Manage project financial resources and give feedback on variances during project meetings.
  • Produce accurate estimates of project financial forecasts on a bi-weekly basis for monthly review or more frequently as and when requested by management.
  • Communicate with the client constantly and maintain an accurate record of this
  • Compile engineering documentation based on an approved Master Document Register (MDR) including but not limited to operating and maintenance manuals and manage these in accordance with departmental Quality Management procedures.
  • Ensure contract evaluation and close off with feedback to all colleagues in a documented format.
  • Manage hand-over to client / end user / operations.
  • Lead Project REX with all relevant stakeholders and ensure learnings are implemented where relevant ii.

Finance and administration

  • Assume overall financial responsibility for the project, including the formulation of budgets and
  • Produce detailed minutes on all hand-over, kick-off, technical or contractual meetings held for a specific project.
  • Keep all contract/project files and electronic folders in order and up to date at all times in line with departmental processes and procedures.
  • Submit and track all external document communication via transmittal notes.

Quality Health & Safety

  • Ensure health and safety
  • Ensure all QA and QC requirements are adhered to for the manufacturing of any equipment internally, by suppliers and sub-contractors. Ensure all P&IDs and manufacturing drawings are checked and signed by the Engineering Team as dictated by the internal Design Procedure
  • Ensure all necessary external documentation is checked and signed by the Consulting / Engineering Support Team as required.
  • Read and understand the ISO9001 manual for the procedures pertaining to the PS Division.

External Relations

  • Continuously liaise with the client on all technical or contractual aspects of the project
  • Interact with partners or suppliers. v.

Other

  • Attend training seminars pertaining to this position.
  • Perform any other / ad hoc duties assigned to you by your designated departmental manager

Authority

  • Identify, monitor and manage external resources, sub-contractors, suppliers and site activities.
  • Monitor and manage internal resources for execution of projects.
  • If the need arises, manage internal resources for tendering & consulting
  • Monitor and manage all financial aspects of the project including update/forecasts of project financial projections.
  • Approve supplier invoices for payment (invoice acceptance).
  • Approval of manufacture and fabrication drawings
  • Negotiate Variation Orders up to a value determined
  • Sign Purchase Order Requests up to the value determined
  • Authorize Purchase Orders up to the value determined


TO APPLY:

  • If you meet the above listed requirements call Candace [Phone Number Removed]; or send a comprehensive CV which includes a detailed description of your duties and reasons for leaving listed to [Email Address Removed] or apply online by clicking on the link hereto and completing you full [URL Removed] are expected to submit supporting documents which include:
  • Copies of tertiary qualifications
  • Copy of your last month’s salary slip
  • At least 4 recent reference contact details

IMPORTANT NOTES:

Candidates who do not meet the requirements will not be considered. If you have not received an invitation for an interview in 2 weeks after the closing date listed above, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Thank you for your interest in the above listed position.

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering
  • FIDIC
  • GCC – Government Certificate of Competency (Mechan
  • Google
  • ISO (International Organisation for Standardisatio
  • MS Project
  • Project Management

About The Employer:

Lead co in the water treatement spaceDynamic fast paced environement that appreciates diversityProfessional, team orientated environment that celebrates skilled and qualified members who display passion and top peromance

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid Contribution
  • Provident Fund Contribution

