Snr Project Manager

JOB TITLE: SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

LOCATION: East Rand

REPORTS TO: Project Services Head of Department

SALARY: R80k + Bens

TO START: ASAP

JOB BRIEF:

Leaders in the water Treatment and Technology space seeks a qualified and experienced Senior Project manager from a similar industry to manage and execute Project Services. You will be required to assume overall responsibility of Project Services (PS) projects, from tender award / handover stage through to contract execution, including commissioning and take-over and handover to client / services / operations. Establish and maintain a positive and informative relationship with the client, supplier, sub-contractor and colleagues. Accept full responsibility and accountability for successful and timeous completion of all projects including but not limited to contractual, procurement, engineering, technical and financial aspects in a fast paced dynamic environment.

SKILLS REQUIRED

The ideal candidates are required to meet the below listed requirements:

BTech/BSc in an appropriate Engineering field (Civil. Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical Engineering) at a recognised institution

At least three – five years’ experience in project engineering in same or related industry.

Post graduate course in Project Management an advantage.

Commercial experience with bespoke, FIDIC, NEC and GCC type contracts will be an advantage.

Thorough knowledge of commercial terms

Computer skills (Relevant current software as utilised by the company such as MS Office / Google Suite applications, etc

Organisation skills.

Verbal and written communication skills

Eng (ECSA) and/or Pr. CM/CPM will be advantageous

DUTIES:

Responsibilities include but is not limited to:

Ensure the implementation and compliance with signed client contract specifications regarding all technical and financial aspects.

Ensure effective contractual management of the project

Develop and maintain project budget and populate Estimated at

Manage project cash flow to run cash neutral or cash positive.

Complete monthly accruals and project update documentation and take responsibility for project budget.

Organise contract kick-off meetings with internal participants once an order / contract is accepted, to confirm the areas of responsibility, the milestones and launch execution

Define and maintain project schedule / programme, including milestones and deadlines for all parties involved.

Conduct and minute Weekly Action Plan meetings (WAP) to ensure the project deliverables and financial requirements are communicated and monitored according to the set programme

Actively follow-up and manage actions as identified in WAP

Participate in the selection / adjudication of sub-contractors and suppliers.

Manage contractual relationship with suppliers and sub-contractors and ensure compliance to contractual programmes, costing and any other applicable project execution requirements

Ensure that all RFQ’s, supplier Purchase Orders and Sub-Contractor Subcontract Agreements are in full compliance with the Project / Client / Internal specification’s and requirements prior to finalisation.

Participate in procurement strategy for the project.

Maintain accurate and up to date document and design register for the project.

Ensure the application of contractual standards and regulations.

Execute all functions and operations pertaining to this position according to company policies, standards and procedures.

Travel to client & contractor / fabricators sites – locally and internationally when required to ensure project completion.

Adhere to the following guidelines for the successful completion of all projects:-

Organise a contract kick-off meeting.

Analyse contract documentation and understand clearly all deliverables, obligations and specifications

Identify & document risk / problem areas and formulate solutions.

Present a preliminary project

Identify and manage “scope gaps”.

Schedule and minute Engineering Design Review Meetings in line with the Internal Design Procedure.

Manage the development of process correct P&ID to a frozen state timeously.

Ensure a frozen P&ID is approved and signed by all relevant personnel prior to detailed execution of the project.

Follow the set project programme conscientiously and give feedback to the Projects Manager during project review meetings.

Manage and where required,

Monitor and manage engineering resources, buyers, stores, workshop, sub-contractor, supplier and site activities

Manage project financial resources and give feedback on variances during project meetings.

Produce accurate estimates of project financial forecasts on a bi-weekly basis for monthly review or more frequently as and when requested by management.

Communicate with the client constantly and maintain an accurate record of this

Compile engineering documentation based on an approved Master Document Register (MDR) including but not limited to operating and maintenance manuals and manage these in accordance with departmental Quality Management procedures.

Ensure contract evaluation and close off with feedback to all colleagues in a documented format.

Manage hand-over to client / end user / operations.

Lead Project REX with all relevant stakeholders and ensure learnings are implemented where relevant ii.

Finance and administration

Assume overall financial responsibility for the project, including the formulation of budgets and

Produce detailed minutes on all hand-over, kick-off, technical or contractual meetings held for a specific project.

Keep all contract/project files and electronic folders in order and up to date at all times in line with departmental processes and procedures.

Submit and track all external document communication via transmittal notes.

Quality Health & Safety

Ensure health and safety

Ensure all QA and QC requirements are adhered to for the manufacturing of any equipment internally, by suppliers and sub-contractors. Ensure all P&IDs and manufacturing drawings are checked and signed by the Engineering Team as dictated by the internal Design Procedure

Ensure all necessary external documentation is checked and signed by the Consulting / Engineering Support Team as required.

Read and understand the ISO9001 manual for the procedures pertaining to the PS Division.

External Relations

Continuously liaise with the client on all technical or contractual aspects of the project

Interact with partners or suppliers. v.

Other

Attend training seminars pertaining to this position.

Perform any other / ad hoc duties assigned to you by your designated departmental manager

Authority

Identify, monitor and manage external resources, sub-contractors, suppliers and site activities.

Monitor and manage internal resources for execution of projects.

If the need arises, manage internal resources for tendering & consulting

Monitor and manage all financial aspects of the project including update/forecasts of project financial projections.

Approve supplier invoices for payment (invoice acceptance).

Approval of manufacture and fabrication drawings

Negotiate Variation Orders up to a value determined

Sign Purchase Order Requests up to the value determined

Authorize Purchase Orders up to the value determined



TO APPLY:

If you meet the above listed requirements call Candace [Phone Number Removed]; or send a comprehensive CV which includes a detailed description of your duties and reasons for leaving listed to [Email Address Removed] or apply online by clicking on the link hereto and completing you full [URL Removed] are expected to submit supporting documents which include:

Copies of tertiary qualifications

Copy of your last month’s salary slip

At least 4 recent reference contact details

IMPORTANT NOTES:

Candidates who do not meet the requirements will not be considered. If you have not received an invitation for an interview in 2 weeks after the closing date listed above, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Thank you for your interest in the above listed position.

About The Employer:

Lead co in the water treatement spaceDynamic fast paced environement that appreciates diversityProfessional, team orientated environment that celebrates skilled and qualified members who display passion and top peromance

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

