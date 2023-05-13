Snr Project Manager

JOB TITLE: SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER
LOCATION: East Rand
REPORTS TO: Project Services Head of Department
SALARY: R80k + Bens
TO START: ASAP
JOB BRIEF:
Leaders in the water Treatment and Technology space seeks a qualified and experienced Senior Project manager from a similar industry to manage and execute Project Services. You will be required to assume overall responsibility of Project Services (PS) projects, from tender award / handover stage through to contract execution, including commissioning and take-over and handover to client / services / operations. Establish and maintain a positive and informative relationship with the client, supplier, sub-contractor and colleagues. Accept full responsibility and accountability for successful and timeous completion of all projects including but not limited to contractual, procurement, engineering, technical and financial aspects in a fast paced dynamic environment.
SKILLS REQUIRED
The ideal candidates are required to meet the below listed requirements:
- BTech/BSc in an appropriate Engineering field (Civil. Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical Engineering) at a recognised institution
- At least three – five years’ experience in project engineering in same or related industry.
- Post graduate course in Project Management an advantage.
- Commercial experience with bespoke, FIDIC, NEC and GCC type contracts will be an advantage.
- Thorough knowledge of commercial terms
- Computer skills (Relevant current software as utilised by the company such as MS Office / Google Suite applications, etc
- Organisation skills.
- Verbal and written communication skills
- Eng (ECSA) and/or Pr. CM/CPM will be advantageous
DUTIES:
Responsibilities include but is not limited to:
- Ensure the implementation and compliance with signed client contract specifications regarding all technical and financial aspects.
- Ensure effective contractual management of the project
- Develop and maintain project budget and populate Estimated at
- Manage project cash flow to run cash neutral or cash positive.
- Complete monthly accruals and project update documentation and take responsibility for project budget.
- Organise contract kick-off meetings with internal participants once an order / contract is accepted, to confirm the areas of responsibility, the milestones and launch execution
- Define and maintain project schedule / programme, including milestones and deadlines for all parties involved.
- Conduct and minute Weekly Action Plan meetings (WAP) to ensure the project deliverables and financial requirements are communicated and monitored according to the set programme
- Actively follow-up and manage actions as identified in WAP
- Participate in the selection / adjudication of sub-contractors and suppliers.
- Manage contractual relationship with suppliers and sub-contractors and ensure compliance to contractual programmes, costing and any other applicable project execution requirements
- Ensure that all RFQ’s, supplier Purchase Orders and Sub-Contractor Subcontract Agreements are in full compliance with the Project / Client / Internal specification’s and requirements prior to finalisation.
- Participate in procurement strategy for the project.
- Maintain accurate and up to date document and design register for the project.
- Ensure the application of contractual standards and regulations.
- Execute all functions and operations pertaining to this position according to company policies, standards and procedures.
- Travel to client & contractor / fabricators sites – locally and internationally when required to ensure project completion.
- Adhere to the following guidelines for the successful completion of all projects:-
- Organise a contract kick-off meeting.
- Analyse contract documentation and understand clearly all deliverables, obligations and specifications
- Identify & document risk / problem areas and formulate solutions.
- Present a preliminary project
- Identify and manage “scope gaps”.
- Schedule and minute Engineering Design Review Meetings in line with the Internal Design Procedure.
- Manage the development of process correct P&ID to a frozen state timeously.
- Ensure a frozen P&ID is approved and signed by all relevant personnel prior to detailed execution of the project.
- Follow the set project programme conscientiously and give feedback to the Projects Manager during project review meetings.
- Manage and where required,
- Monitor and manage engineering resources, buyers, stores, workshop, sub-contractor, supplier and site activities
- Manage project financial resources and give feedback on variances during project meetings.
- Produce accurate estimates of project financial forecasts on a bi-weekly basis for monthly review or more frequently as and when requested by management.
- Communicate with the client constantly and maintain an accurate record of this
- Compile engineering documentation based on an approved Master Document Register (MDR) including but not limited to operating and maintenance manuals and manage these in accordance with departmental Quality Management procedures.
- Ensure contract evaluation and close off with feedback to all colleagues in a documented format.
- Manage hand-over to client / end user / operations.
- Lead Project REX with all relevant stakeholders and ensure learnings are implemented where relevant ii.
Finance and administration
- Assume overall financial responsibility for the project, including the formulation of budgets and
- Produce detailed minutes on all hand-over, kick-off, technical or contractual meetings held for a specific project.
- Keep all contract/project files and electronic folders in order and up to date at all times in line with departmental processes and procedures.
- Submit and track all external document communication via transmittal notes.
Quality Health & Safety
- Ensure health and safety
- Ensure all QA and QC requirements are adhered to for the manufacturing of any equipment internally, by suppliers and sub-contractors. Ensure all P&IDs and manufacturing drawings are checked and signed by the Engineering Team as dictated by the internal Design Procedure
- Ensure all necessary external documentation is checked and signed by the Consulting / Engineering Support Team as required.
- Read and understand the ISO9001 manual for the procedures pertaining to the PS Division.
External Relations
- Continuously liaise with the client on all technical or contractual aspects of the project
- Interact with partners or suppliers. v.
Other
- Attend training seminars pertaining to this position.
- Perform any other / ad hoc duties assigned to you by your designated departmental manager
Authority
- Identify, monitor and manage external resources, sub-contractors, suppliers and site activities.
- Monitor and manage internal resources for execution of projects.
- If the need arises, manage internal resources for tendering & consulting
- Monitor and manage all financial aspects of the project including update/forecasts of project financial projections.
- Approve supplier invoices for payment (invoice acceptance).
- Approval of manufacture and fabrication drawings
- Negotiate Variation Orders up to a value determined
- Sign Purchase Order Requests up to the value determined
- Authorize Purchase Orders up to the value determined
TO APPLY:
- If you meet the above listed requirements call Candace [Phone Number Removed]; or send a comprehensive CV which includes a detailed description of your duties and reasons for leaving listed to [Email Address Removed] or apply online by clicking on the link hereto and completing you full [URL Removed] are expected to submit supporting documents which include:
- Copies of tertiary qualifications
- Copy of your last month’s salary slip
- At least 4 recent reference contact details
IMPORTANT NOTES:
Candidates who do not meet the requirements will not be considered. If you have not received an invitation for an interview in 2 weeks after the closing date listed above, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Thank you for your interest in the above listed position.
Desired Skills:
- Engineering
- FIDIC
- GCC – Government Certificate of Competency (Mechan
- ISO (International Organisation for Standardisatio
- MS Project
- Project Management
About The Employer:
Lead co in the water treatement spaceDynamic fast paced environement that appreciates diversityProfessional, team orientated environment that celebrates skilled and qualified members who display passion and top peromance
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution