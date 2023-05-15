Bitcoin records big quarterly gains

Bitcoin had an impressive 72,4% quarter-over-quarter gain in Q1 2023, according to a BitcoinCasinos.com report.

Comparatively, the NASDAQ index jumped 15,7%, while gold had an 8,4% increase. Buoyed by positive inflation data, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remained fairly unchanged. And, while all major asset classes ended the quarter with positive returns, crude oil decreased by 6,1%.

According to BitcoinCasinos financial expert Edith Reads, Bitcoin’s Q1 performance is a testament to its resilience and growth potential amidst a volatile and uncertain global market. Since its inception, BTC has been faced with several hurdles, including regulatory crackdowns, hacking incidents, and market fluctuations.

“Bitcoin’s impressive gains clearly indicate its resilience despite the volatile market conditions. With the increasing institutional adoption and global recognition, the asset class is proving to be a reliable store of value for investors and traders alike.”